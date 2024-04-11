Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $36.73

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $39.12. Arvinas shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 98,614 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

