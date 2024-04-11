Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $19.42. Univest Financial shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2,171 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

