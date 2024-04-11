Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

