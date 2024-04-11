Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 752 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 352,467 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

