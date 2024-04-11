8,890 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

