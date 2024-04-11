PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

