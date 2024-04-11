Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

