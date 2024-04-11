Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

