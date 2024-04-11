Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

