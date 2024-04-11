Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

