Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

