Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,600 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,077. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

