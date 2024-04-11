Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,600 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,077. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
