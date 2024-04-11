Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 51,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Transition Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

