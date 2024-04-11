Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 401.2% from the March 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,758. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

