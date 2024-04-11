Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Up 345.5% in March

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.42 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 7,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,747. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

