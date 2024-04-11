Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.90

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 152500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

