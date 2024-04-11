Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 439.3% in March

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,736. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.