JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,400 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
About JD Sports Fashion
