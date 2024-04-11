JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,400 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.