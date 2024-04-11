Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a growth of 415.0% from the March 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

