IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.84

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 2044767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

