Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 457.1% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 7,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. Geberit’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

