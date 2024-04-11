Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 406.5%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.23. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $99.44.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
