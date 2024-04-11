Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 406.5%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.23. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.