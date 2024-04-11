Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,002 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 143,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

