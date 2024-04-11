Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

