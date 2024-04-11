Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

