Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

VFMO opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

