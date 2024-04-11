Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

ACP stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

