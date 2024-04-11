Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
ACP stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.