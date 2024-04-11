abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the fourth quarter worth $2,413,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

