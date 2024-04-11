aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $456.20 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $456.20 million and $7.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,390,239 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.