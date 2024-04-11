Grin (GRIN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.88 million and $174,060.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,936.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.10 or 0.00862354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00136311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00190317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00130788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

