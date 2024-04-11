Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,817. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,129. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.