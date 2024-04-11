Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Federal Signal worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.56. 21,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

