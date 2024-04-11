Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,006 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,006 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viasat by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 101,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

