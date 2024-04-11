XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

