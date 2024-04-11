XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
