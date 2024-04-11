Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $723.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $723.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $712.05.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $761.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $363.33 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.