Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE THQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

