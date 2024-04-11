Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,536 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

