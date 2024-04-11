Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $92.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

