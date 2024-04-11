Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,716 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after buying an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.