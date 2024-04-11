Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.23% of Sprout Social worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.