Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,241 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

CNX Resources stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

