Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,919 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Associated Banc worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 247,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 4.1 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.