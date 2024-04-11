Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Crane NXT worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

