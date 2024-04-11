Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 24,398 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

