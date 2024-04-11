Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

INTA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,210. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198,663 shares of company stock valued at $262,196,804 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

