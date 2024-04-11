Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $567.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $567.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.16.

Shares of SAIA traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.69. 27,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.97. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

