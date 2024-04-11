Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) PT Lowered to $11.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 300.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,513,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.64. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.14.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Further Reading

