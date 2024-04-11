Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $86.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of PLMR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

