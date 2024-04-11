Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of ACGL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.17. 110,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

