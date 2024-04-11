Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,291. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 235,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Porch Group by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

